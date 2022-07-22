Better working conditions and wages can halt mass GPL exodus - Ex-Hearts of Oak chief

Former board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Isaac Tetteh

Uncle T United President, Isaac Tetteh believes better working conditions and wages will aid in halting the mass player exodus from the Ghana Premier League.

According to him, clubs can only meet the needs of the players with adequate sponsorship agreements.



For him, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) had a responsibility to restructure the league to make it attractive to sponsors.



He expressed the belief that the current structures in the league may be the reason for the lack of sponsorship.



Mr. Tetteh, who is also a former board member of Accra Hearts of Oak, noted that talents abound in the country and if the league was well structured, potential sponsors will tussle over sponsorship agreements.



“When the league is well structured, it guarantees solid national teams," he told Graphic Sports.

"Football is all we have, they should do everything within their powers to make it more attractive".



He said countries such as Jamaica had made a name through their investments in athletics, adding that Ghana could do the same with football.



He also touched on transparency at all levels as another means to woo potential sponsors.



The league has run for some seasons now without a headline sponsor.