Betting allegations affecting Ashantigold – Yaw Annor

Ashantigold Win.jfif Betting allegations against the club has affected the image of the club

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ashantigold forward Yaw Annor says betting allegations against the club have affected the image of the playing body.

Last year, an unfortunate incident happened when Ashantigold and Inter Allies clashed in the final round of the Ghana Premier League campaign.

Hashim Musah, who is an Inter Allies centre-back, confessed to scoring the two intentional own goals during the clash against Ashanti Gold.

Musah came off the bench and scored two own goals in the final 12 minutes, leaving Inter Allies 7-0 down.

The defender claims he netted the two goals on purpose because he believes the score had been agreed in advance for betting purposes.

Even though the Ghana FA in September 2021 charged Ashantigold and Inter Allies on counts of misconduct for match manipulation, the verdict is yet to come out.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Yaw Annor, who has been on top form in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign indicated betting allegations are affecting the image of the club.

“Betting allegations against the club is really affecting the image of the playing body,” he said.

Source: footballghana.com
