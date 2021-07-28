Betting and Match Fixing Allegation: GFA delegation meet Police CID boss

Kurt Okraku, GFA president

Source: GNA

Mr. Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has met with the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah and other top Police Officials on Monday, July 26, relative to the ongoing match fixing allegation investigation.

The meeting was to officially inform the Police about the alleged match-fixing and betting that hit the Ghana Premier League match-day 34 fixture between Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies FC at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.



Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq., the General Secretary of the GFA, Obed Tuffuor, Integrity Officer of the GFA and Henry Asante Twum –Director of Communications of the GFA accompanied President Simeon-Okraku for the visit.



Simeon–Okraku called on the Ghana Police Service to put in place a competent team to investigate the allegations that marred the Ghana Premier League.



“Looking at the severity of the matter and its implications on the football industry, it has become very necessary for the investigations,’’ Simeon-Okraku said.



“We need to do this to save the sport that we all cherish and adore. We cannot sit down unconcerned and allow a few individuals to destroy our football.

“As the leader of this football family I would like to mention that we have already begun the sporting Investigations and wants the Police to handle the criminal part as stated in our initial statement to the public.



“We need to act and I believe that this is the right time to delve into such matters to restore the needed public confidence in the product’’ he added.



The CID Director-General COP Ken Yeboah promised to form a team made up of officers from various units within the Ghana Police Service to look into the matter.



He pleaded with the media not to give pressure to impede the process and that Investigations will be thorough and the media will be updated only when required.



COP Ken Yeboah also assured that the Ghana Police Service would work hand in hand with the Ghana Football Association to bring the matter to a logical conclusion.

The GFA submitted supporting materials to help their Investigations. They include the Referees Report, the Match Commissioners Report, the Match Video, Statements from the two Clubs, and a letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The GFA team was met on arrival by ACP Lydia Donkor, the Director of Legal and Prosecution of the Ghana Police Service.



Others included DSP Rev. Emilia Osei, Staff Officer to the Director-General and Frederick Adjei – Head of the Interpol Unit of the Ghana Police Service.