Betting has destroyed our game – Olympics coach Annor Walker

Accra Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker, has opined that betting has wrecked the Ghana Premier League.



The Black Stars B said Ghana football in reference to the league is not attractive as it used to be in the old days.



He said the League does not give him the same feeling he had when he was a player.

“Our football is no longer attractive. This is not the kind of football or league we were involved in before going into coaching,” he told Kumasi-based Hello FM in an interview," he added.



"We didn’t hear of any betting, but now some people plan this betting prior to their matches. I have always said that if anyone calls me for such a thing, I will let the police arrest him or her.”



He then pointed at Techiman Eleven Wonders comeback against Bechem United on week 25, when Wonders won two penalties in the die embers to win the match 3-2.



“Look at the games we played last week in the Ghana Premier League. So was it good? There were so many betting issues, but until now they have not been solved. Just look at what happened in Techiman between Eleven Wonders and Bechem United.”



“I don’t want to talk much, but look at how the goals were scored during the time added on. Definitely, there is something wrong somewhere.”

According to Annor Walker, his players told him about opponents players asking them to play soft because the game and result had been compromised before Kickoff.



Annor Walker continued that last season there was an incident where an opponent questioned why his players were playing on top of their level.



"Last season was the same. Even during the game, you will see players asking why my players are not playing it soft and if they were not informed about the outcome of the game. My players were telling me.”



“I have warned my players not to involve themselves in the betting. They do so at their own peril. I have told them that every player who gets caught will be sacked from the team, no matter his contribution to the entire team."



During the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, Ashanti Gold annihilated relegated Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.

Among the 7 goals were two deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hasmin Musah, which sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.



On September 17, 2021, the GFA released another statement, stating that both teams have been charged.



Currently, there has not been any punishment nor an update on the case since as Hasmin Musah who scored the two own goals has already secured a transfer move to play in Niger.