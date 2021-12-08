Betting is not a bad thing – Asante Kotoko CEO

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko have landed a new sponsorship deal

Kotoko to earn GHC1.3 million from the newly signed deal



CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah supports responsible betting



Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Anmponsah, has said that he disagrees with the assertion that sports betting is a bad thing.



Nana Yaw Amponsah centrally to the critics against sports betting made this statement during the official launch of the partnership between Asante Kotoko SC and betting firm Betika on Tuesday, December 6, 2021.



Kotoko as part of the partnership agreement will be earning around 1.3 million cedis from the deal and would get other benefits including football equipment, products from the betting company.

Nana Yaw Aponsah preached for responsible betting at the media launch of the new sponsorship deal signed between the club and the betting firm.



“Just like Betika, we preach responsible betting. Betting is not a bad thing. Betting has contributed enormously to the development of sports over the world. If you go to developed jurisdictions in football, like the EPL, Bundesliga and the rest, you will see the amount of betting resource that is put into the sports,” he said.



He added that: “Betika stands for clean betting and, therefore, I can allay the fears of every individual around the Kotoko fraternity that we are going to do what is with Betika to ensure that both brands progress well.”



