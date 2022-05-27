Betting, match-fixing will affect our national teams - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Hashmin Musah reveals match-fixing plot

GFA demote Ashanti Gold to Division two



Inter Allies and AshantiGold banned



Former Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has warned that betting and match-fixing, if not uprooted from the system will go a long way to affect the various national teams.



According to the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo Constituency, the fixing of Ghana Premier League matches can rise to the national team level where they will be made to play a match of inconvenience.



The Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee for Sports and Culture made his assertions that during a parliamentary debate held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to address the Ashantigold-Inter Allies match-fixing scandal.



The debate amongst the parliamentarians on sports betting and match-fixing was in reaction to the ban placed on Ashantigold and Inter Allies by the Ghana Football Association.

Ashantigold and Inter Allies were demoed to the third-tier league in Ghana after being found guilty of manipulating a Ghana Premier League game.



The sanctions will take effect from the 2022/2023 season with six games left in the 2021/2022 season.



The scandal occurred during the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, when Ashanti Gold beat now Division One side Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.



Watch Nii Lante Vanderpuye's submission on the floor of Parliament in the post below:



