0
Menu
Sports

Betting, match-fixing will affect our national teams - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Video Archive
Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hashmin Musah reveals match-fixing plot

GFA demote Ashanti Gold to Division two

Inter Allies and AshantiGold banned

Former Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has warned that betting and match-fixing, if not uprooted from the system will go a long way to affect the various national teams.

According to the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo Constituency, the fixing of Ghana Premier League matches can rise to the national team level where they will be made to play a match of inconvenience.

The Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee for Sports and Culture made his assertions that during a parliamentary debate held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to address the Ashantigold-Inter Allies match-fixing scandal.

The debate amongst the parliamentarians on sports betting and match-fixing was in reaction to the ban placed on Ashantigold and Inter Allies by the Ghana Football Association.

Ashantigold and Inter Allies were demoed to the third-tier league in Ghana after being found guilty of manipulating a Ghana Premier League game.

The sanctions will take effect from the 2022/2023 season with six games left in the 2021/2022 season.

The scandal occurred during the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, when Ashanti Gold beat now Division One side Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.

Watch Nii Lante Vanderpuye's submission on the floor of Parliament in the post below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent
I was a 14-year-old primary 6 pupil when I first got pregnant for LilWin – Ex-wife
Martey is no hypocrite! 'The real hypocrites' wanted him to 'shut up' - Manasseh
Brace yourselves for another rainstorm on Thursday night - Meteorological Agency warns
I shall return – Adwoa Safo
Lecturers fume as aspiring NPP chairman storms UCAES campus, drives students out
NDC MP makes damning allegations against Gabby Otchere-Darko over Achimota lands
Ghanaians fume at Italian defender for 'punching' Afena-Gyan during AS Roma celebrations
Education Minister mentioned in US$1.2 million training scandal
'Break the Eight with me' - Ken Agyapong speaks on Presidential ambition
Related Articles: