Betway charts path in compliant sports betting with conferences

Participants at the Betway Regulatory Compliance Workshop expressed gratitude after the programme

Source: Betway Ghana

In an era where there is a mushrooming list of operators in the gaming industry, Ghana's leading online gaming brand, Betway continues to demonstrate absolute commitment towards a more safe and organized terrain.

It is in this vein, a one-day workshop has been organized in Kumasi and Sunyani for key stakeholders in the gaming industry.



The Betway Regulatory Compliance workshop drew participants from the Gaming Commission of Ghana, the Financial Intelligence Center, Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Ghana Police Service.



In his opening remarks, the Country Manager (Operations) for Betway Ghana, Magnus Rex Danquah Jnr mentioned how necessary it was to organize the workshop to bring stakeholders together to deliberate on the various aspects of complying with online gaming regulations. He spoke to how as an operator, his outfit has taken steps to satisfy every requirement to remain a responsible entity in the gaming industry.



Magnus Rex Danquah also highlighted some systems put in place by Betway Ghana to guard against various forms of non-compliance issues as specified by the regulator.



The aspects of identification and verification (Know Your Customer) were highlighted as well as other vital areas that concerned the theme for the initiative.

Other speakers at the workshop were Patrick Kwakye, Compliance Manager, Gaming Commission Of Ghana and Seth Amoako, Head Of Compliance, Financial Intelligence Center (FIC).



They addressed issues ranging from Licensing and Renewals, Tackling Fraud and Money Laundering, Responsible Gaming and Data Privacy. With Betway yet to launch its innovative top-up product, fraud in this space was discussed by stakeholders.



Stakeholders from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Revenue, Mobile Money Agent Association of Ghana, and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly were also present at the event.



Participants at the Betway Regulatory Compliance Workshop expressed gratitude at the in-depth knowledge shared by all stakeholders.