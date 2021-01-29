Betway rolls out support programme for football clubs

Betway Up, a community sports support programme, is set to kick off in February 2021 with the aim of uplifting sports teams in Ghana. The ground-breaking initiative which is being introduced by the leading sports betting company in Ghana, Betway, is part of the organisation’s quest to support the development of sports in Ghana.

The two-phased progamme designed to uplift the skill set and logistics of participants will reach out to two groups of teams which comprise of community teams across the country and top-tier teams in the country.



Beneficiaries of the programme will receive training in Branding and Social Media Leverage, Sports Ethics and Integrity, Intermediate and Advanced Coaching, Talent ID, Recruitment and Scouting, Medical & Fitness Training and Public Relations amongst others.



Teams who also heavily require support will receive training equipment and items to aid operations in their respective establishments. The programme will not be limited to soccer teams but extensively include male and female teams in other sports disciplines.



Speaking to the media, Country Manager – Marketing, Kwabena Oppong Nkrumah said, Betway Up will support and uplift sports teams in Ghana. He further reiterated that Betway is happy to be making significant support contributions towards development of sports in Ghana.

“This programme which is open for all teams with members above the age of 18, will focus on upskilling and supporting sports teams across the country. We have a number of well-trained resource persons to offer training to the various teams. Organisations will also receive training equipment as a form of support.” he said.



The Betway Up programme kicks off with training support for Amputee teams. They will receive medical and fitness training from experts as they prepare for the commencement of the new league. Phase 1 of the Betway Up programme will be running from February 2021 to June 2021. Interested teams can visit any Betway outlet for more information.



You too can be part of the conversation by commenting and following all developments on this initiative on social media with the hashtag #BetwayUP. Without support, there’s no sport, so join us in breaking barriers and let’s develop an inclusive sports community.