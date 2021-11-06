BetwayUp: Club Managers thankful for donations, sports seminars

President of GHALCA presenting some items donated by Betway

Source: Elikem Doe, Contributor

Football club managers have expressed appreciation to bookmaking giants, Betway, for their continuous support and immense contribution towards the development of Ghanaian club football.

This follows series of sports seminars and donations organised by the betting company this year, as part of its community support program, ‘BetwayUp’.



The initiative, which is the company’s main corporate social responsibility drive, has been geared towards uplifting local sports clubs and equipping them with the needed knowledge from various stakeholders.



Together with the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Betway has donated items such as balls, bibs, training cones, shin guards and other sports kit that will better facilitate training sessions for football and basketball clubs across the Ashanti, Central and Greater Accra Regions.



Speaking to the media at the GHALCA Secretariat after a Betway donation on Thursday, Managing Director for Tema Inter Allies, Patrick Martey Boye, acknowledged Betway’s contributions, and asked that more of such intervention projects be undertaken to improve football development in Ghana.

“We’re especially appreciative because these equipment will be an add-on to those that we already have,” Mr. Boye said. “They might not be in excess, but as a football club, there are certain things that are needed to ensure smooth running of operations.”



Communications Director of Bono East-based Division One league side, Kintampo FC, Emmanuel Amankwah also offered thanks to the Betway for their assistance in preparing the club for the impending season.



“The clubs are really in need of such equipment, and I think this is the right time for Betway to have intervened through their donation exercises. This is especially because the season is about to start, and we cannot do away with all these materials in football,” Mr. Amankah noted.



“We need the cones for the sake of the stamina of our players, and the bibs to differentiate them on the field of play. We also need the stopwatches to keep time both at training, and during matches. We’re very happy for the support, and we look forward to more of such initiatives.”