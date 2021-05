Biafra Day: Igboland memorial fotos from Biafra Remembrance Day 2021

States for southeast Nigeria don dey observe di day 'by force' and 'fear'

Reports dey reach BBC Pidgin domot say tension don rise across South-Eastern Nigeria sake of di May 30 Biafra day wey bi today.

Di Biafra remembrance na di day dem dey take observe respect to di pipo wey die for di Nigerian Civil War wey end for June 30, 1967.



Na Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, wey goment don proscribe dey champion di remembrance.



Di group bin cut order for people to remain indoors on Monday sake of for dia own safety.



But di Nigeria police don assure residents say dem fit dey go about dia normal business of safety.