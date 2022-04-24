0
Menu
Sports

Bibiani Gold Stars beat Eleven Wonders 1-0 on GPL matchday 26

Goldstars1 Bibiani Gold Stars FC

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Gold Stars collected the points at home with a 1-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Dun's Park on Sunday, 24 April 2022, in the Ghana Premier League.

Prince Opoku Agyemang solitary strike in the 70th minute secured all points at stake for the Ghana Premier League newcomers.

The Miners had to dig deep to down their opponents after struggling to create openings in the first half.

The Techiman-based club who came from two goals down to beat Bechem United last weekend were unable to weave their magic against Goldstars.

Coach Michael Osei and his boys have now won seven consecutive wins.

Bibiani Goldstars currently sit 11th position on the league log with 35 points whereas Eleven Wonders maintains 16th spot with 28 points.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
These 6 sons of popular preachers are also into full-time ministry
The house Asantehene, Agyeman Prempeh I, lived in for 24 years in Seychelles
Police Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako becomes first beneficiary of PEMIF
My driver makes more than my niece who works at Agric Bank - Kennedy Agyapong
‘God dey’ - Afia Pokuaa tells colleagues 'sabotaging' her show
‘You’ll not be allowed to host e-programme’ – Afia Pokuaa told
Meet The 24-year-old Student Who Is Arguably Ghana's Youngest Reverend Minister
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
The Ashanti King who dared the British Governor
7 Ivy league schools are begging to admit one of them - Kennedy Agyapong
Related Articles: