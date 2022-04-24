Bibiani Gold Stars beat Eleven Wonders 1-0 on GPL matchday 26

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Gold Stars collected the points at home with a 1-0 win over Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Dun's Park on Sunday, 24 April 2022, in the Ghana Premier League.
Prince Opoku Agyemang solitary strike in the 70th minute secured all points at stake for the Ghana Premier League newcomers.
The Miners had to dig deep to down their opponents after struggling to create openings in the first half.
The Techiman-based club who came from two goals down to beat Bechem United last weekend were unable to weave their magic against Goldstars.
Coach Michael Osei and his boys have now won seven consecutive wins.
Bibiani Goldstars currently sit 11th position on the league log with 35 points whereas Eleven Wonders maintains 16th spot with 28 points.
