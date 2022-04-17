Bibiani Gold Stars come from behind to beat Great Olympics 2-1

0
Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak failed to impress on Sunday afternoon when the team was held to a 1-1 draw by relegation-bound Elmina Sharks in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians today hosted the matchday 25 opponent of the Ghanaian top-flight league at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Fortunately for the hosts, the team had a very good start with new signing Samuel Inkoom finding the back of the net in the first minutes of the contest.

Unfortunately, Hearts of Oak could not build on that momentum and allowed the visitors to gradually find ground in the game.

Eventually, Elmina Sharks equalised in the 28th minute to restore parity to the game before the break.

With both teams failing to score in the second half, the tough contest ended in a 1-1 stalemate as the teams shared the spoils at full-time.

The result is a major setback for Hearts of Oak’s title hopes although league leader Asante Kotoko also lost today.

