Bibiani Gold Stars prepare to face Berekum Chelsea in GPL debut

Bibiani Gold Stars

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League side, Bibiani Gold Stars will be making their historic debut in the topflight when they host Berekum Chelsea at the Dun's Park on today.

Gold Stars were the first team from Division One to qualify for the Premier League last season, and come into today's game as underdogs.



However, they have a good record at home which makes them a team you cannot underestimate.



Gold Stars look prepared for the new season, having played a couple of friendlies including the defeat to Premier League side Ashantigold.



The newcomers played part in the Division One Super League, keeping their players fit ahead of the new campaign.

The Yellow and Greens have no injury worries ahead of their first game.



Meanwhile, Berekum Chelsea start the new campaign without two of their key players Stephen Amankona and Abu Ushau, who have joined Kotoko and Hearts respectively.



The Blues have brought in some new players, including Kelvin Obeng formerly of Inter Allies, Aduana's Benjamin Owusu and Isaac Yeboah of Berekum Barcelona.



Chelsea, former champions, had a strong finish to last season despite a poor start and will be hoping they begin the season well.