Bibiani Gold Stars release new kits for 2022/20223 GPL season

Bibiani Gold Stars new kits

Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars have unveiled their kits for the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.

The Miners shared images of their new jersey designed by United States kit manufacturing company Icarus Football.



The home kit is yellow with green stripes on it while the away kit is white with a blend of yellow and green designs on the neck and sleeves as well as the sides.



Their third kit appears in a dominant dim green colour with stars and faded black designs in it.



Bibiani Gold Stars will be competing in the Ghana Premier League for the second season after placing mid-table in their maiden campaign.

The team will reportedly begin their preseason in the final weeks of August 2022.





The best always comes from the West???? @IcarusFCphl to Ewiase????????✍️✍️ pic.twitter.com/gEIJdpPghw — Bibiani GoldStars SC (@GoldStarsSc) August 11, 2022

EE/KPE