Bibiani Gold Stars seal historic Ghana Premier League qualification

Bibiani Gold Stars players in celebration mood

Bibiani based club, Gold Stars have secured qualification to the Ghana Premier League after a stellar performance in the Division One League.

Gold Stars currently lead the table in Zone three of the Division One League, however, after sharing the spoils against Pacific Heroes at the Dun’s Park on Sunday, they have sealed qualification to the domestic top-flight.



Despite exhibiting a brilliant performance, Gold Stars were held to a 0-0 draw on home turf by Pacific Heroes.



Enterprising forward Prince Owusu, who has powered Gold Stars to book a place in the GPL with 18 goals failed to hit the back of the net against Pacific Heroes.

Coach Amissah’s outfit has had a descent campaign climaxing it with a qualification into the Ghana league.



Their participation in the 2021/22 GPL season will be their maiden edition.