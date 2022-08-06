Bibiani Gold Stars sign defender Atta Kusi on two-year deal

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Atta Kusi

Bibiani Gold Stars has announced the signing of defender Atta Kusi on a two-year deal.

Atta Kusi joins The Miners from King Faisal as a free agent.



The club in a statement to announce the capture of the right-back read "Official, confirmed. Atta Kusi joins the Miners on permanent deal, it's now completed".



"The former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal right back joins us on a two-year deal".

Atta Kusi has joined the club for preseason ahead of the start of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League.



The new season kicks off on September 9.



