Bibiani Gold Stars sign defender Atta Kusi on two-year deal

Bibiani Gold Stars has announced the signing of defender Atta Kusi on a two-year deal.
Atta Kusi joins The Miners from King Faisal as a free agent.
The club in a statement to announce the capture of the right-back read "Official, confirmed. Atta Kusi joins the Miners on permanent deal, it's now completed".
"The former Asante Kotoko and King Faisal right back joins us on a two-year deal".
Atta Kusi has joined the club for preseason ahead of the start of the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League.
The new season kicks off on September 9.
