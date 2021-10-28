Bibiani Gold stars get brand-new bus

The brand new bus presented to the team

Source: GNA

Chirano Gold Mines limited (CGML), a subsidiary of KINROSS Gold Corporation, has donated a brand new 33-seater bus to the Bibiani Gold Stars football club.

Presenting the bus, Mr Terence Watungwa, Vice President and General Manager of Chirano Gold Mine, said the donation showed the company's commitment to the socio-economic development of the Western North Region.



"With the donation of this bus, Chirano Gold Mines is demonstrating that we are not only building schools and clinics, providing educational support to students in need and providing infrastructural amenities to catchment communities, but we are also interested in the socio-economic development and happiness and cohesiveness of the people of the Region".



Mr Watungwa pointed out that a successful football club would promote local development and attract businesses to the Region and bring the various communities together.



"We will be very proud to see the players of Bibiani Gold Stars FC disembark from this well-equipped bus unto the football pitch during match days to the cheers and admiration of supporters."



He was excited that the club is the first and only one to have qualified to the premier league among the six newly created Regions.



He, therefore, urged the people of Bibiani and Western North, in general, to rally solidly behind the club and give their full support as they strived for greatness.





Mr John Akwasi Adu, Chief Executive Officer of the club who received the keys to the bus, commended the Mines and called for unity to ensure the club succeeded in the Premier league.



He was hopeful that the club would succeed in the Premier league and would even play in African competitions.



Mr Josuah Addae, Deputy Coordinating Director, Western North Coordinating Council, who spoke on behalf of the Regional Minister, entreated the playing body to play above themselves in order to be among the best four clubs in the Premier league.



Nana Anarfi Ababio, Kontihene for Anwhiaso Traditional Council who represented the Paramount chief, also thanked the Company for the gesture and asked other corporate institutions to emulate them.



He urged the supporters of the club to avoid hooliganism but rather give the club the needed support and assistance.