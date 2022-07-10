Bibiani GoldStars coach Michael Osei departs Ghana for refresher course in Germany

Coach Michael Osei

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Michael Osei has left Ghana for the refreshing course in Germany

The 50-year-old Ghanaian will be having a refresher course in Germany this month as he aims at getting himself acquainted with football coaching.



Coach Michael Osei has successfully ended the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season with Bibiani GoldStars FC and has departed Ghana for Germany on Thursday night for a coaching attachment program with Mainz 05 and Eintracht Frankfurt, where he previously had a stint during his playing days.



The former Asante Kotoko SC and Liberty Professionals gaffer is going on holiday in Germany but decided to refresh his technical abilities on and off the pitch. He will be spending a month attachment with the aforementioned clubs.



Osei will resume his refreshing course program in the first week of July and is expected back to the country on August 05, 2022.

Coach Michael Osei is currently the head coach of Bibiani GoldStars. He is the first trainer to manage the Bibiani-based Premiership outfit in the top-flight league.



He propelled the side to finish 9th in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season after amassing 46 points having lost just three games at home.



The former Ghana U-23 trainer is however expected to bequeath the knowledge he will acquire from the attachment to Bibiani Gold Stars FC in the coming season.