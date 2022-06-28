Bibiani Goldstars CEO takes swipe at Albert Commey over match-fixing allegations

Ghanaian football administrator, Albert Yahaya Commey

Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Goldstars, Kwasi Adu has taken a swipe at Albert Commey over claims some Ghana Premier League games were fixed on the final day.

Albert Commey, the General Manager of Ashantigold Sporting Club alleged that four matches were fixed in the final of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



Speaking to Sunyani-based Space FM, Albert Commey disclosed matches between Hearts of Oak vs RTU, Goldstars vs Ashantigold SC, Eleven Wonders vs Aduana Stars and King Faisal vs Legon Cities FC were all fixed.



“The match between Goldstars and Ashgold was a fixed match. Eleven Wonders vs Aduana Stars was a fixed match, King Faisal vs Legon Cities was a fixed match and lastly, Hearts vs RTU was also a fixed match. Let us not be hypocrites or else we wouldn’t move forward in Ghana football.”



Reacting to the allegations made by Albert Commey, the CEO of Bibiani Goldstars described the allegations as a joke and dared the former Aduana Stars official to provide evidence before the worse happens.

“He [Albert Commey] is a joke. How can he involve Goldstars in such a baseless allegation, we don’t fix matches here? He is a good friend and a brother but his comment was infantry. I was never expecting his calibre to make such allegations,” Kwasi Adu said on Wontumi Radio/TV.



“Yaw Annor played extraordinarily and scored two beautiful goals same as ours and has nothing to do with match-fixing. I don’t engage in such funny jokes,” he added.



On whether Goldstars will be taking legal actions against Albert Commey, Kwasi Adu said, “We are expecting the Ethics Committee to invite him for interrogations. It’s possible we may take him on for this distasteful comment.”