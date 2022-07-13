Bibiani Goldstars part ways with 11 players

Gold Stars are willing to let go eleven players

Ghana Premier League outfit, Bibiani Goldstars have parted ways with eleven players ahead of the 2022/23 season.

It is said the Bibiani-based club are pruning their squad ahead of next season and has therefore decided to sever ties with eleven players who have underperformed.



The players namely Isaac Badu, John Kassilas Arthur, Joseph Dinku, Isaac Baah, Mohammed Oshei, Abdul Latif Abubakari, Nicholas Osei Bonsu, Faisal Mohammed, Collins Nsiah, Yaw Ansah Fufuro and Richard Amoah will now have to find new clubs before the new season commences.

Meanwhile, Goldstars are reportedly in talks to sign new players to strengthen the squad for the next league season.



The club are interested in signing Iddrisu Abdulai, Francis Twene all of Bechem United, Pius Baffour formerly of King Faisal and Ronald Frimpong of Real Tamale United.