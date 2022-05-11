0
Bibiani Goldstars set to sign Frank Mbella’s former playing mate for next season

52932444.295 Bibiani Gold Stars players celebrating

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Goldstars are set to sign an unnamed Cameroonian striker ahead of next season, Footballghana.com can report.

The unnamed forward who currently plies his trade with AS Fortuna was a playing mate to Asante Kotoko star Frank Mbella.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the Chief Executive of the Bibiani-based club, Akwasi Adu disclosed they are pursuing to secure the services of the striker for next season.

“Gold Stars has the capacity to attract the big players. Currently, we are pursuing a top Cameroonian player who wants to join us”

“The player (Cameroonian) was a playing mate of Frank Mbella at AS Fortuna”

“This player and many others have been following us on social media which has become a power tool all clubs should take seriously. It is really making a great impact for us in recent times” he said.

Frank Mbella has been impressive for Kotoko, scoring 19 goals in the ongoing campaign.

