Bibiani MP advises Goldstars to be confident, not intimidated by other league teams

Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Christopher Addae

Source: Christopher Addae

The president of National House of Chiefs and the Overlord of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, Nananom, Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Alfred Amoah, former Member of Parliament, Hon. Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, management of Bibiani Goldstars, the Media, Chairman and Executives of Friends of Approachers, distinguished ladies and gentlemen.

I am highly delighted to witness this long-awaited occasion not as an ordinary spectator but as the Member of Parliament under whose tenure of office the team has brought such great success home. I can therefore see myself as the luckiest Member of Parliament in the history of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency.



To the players, I must commend you for the hard work, effort, perseverance, and determination that has yielded the needed result which is being celebrated today. Keep it up and the Good Lord will open more doors for you to realize your dreams. As your Member of Parliament, I am always there for your progress more especially to shine and remain as one of the Premier Teams in Ghana.



Indeed we are very proud of you and cannot wait for to you playing in the Premier League particularly when you start defeating teams like Hearts of Oak, Kotoko, Ashanti Goldfields, and the likes. And finally, as players, your success depends on your level of discipline and I have no reason to doubt that your high level of discipline has brought you this far and you should keep this in mind. With determination, relegation should not be part of your thought. Congratulations.



To the management and professional coach of Goldstars, you have proved beyond doubt that you are good managers. Continue to have confidence in yourself and your players. I know this journey had not been smooth; it had been characterized by ups and downs but with determination, effort, and sacrifices success has been achieved.



My piece of advice is that keep your strategy, remain united, and above all be confident and not allow other Premier Teams to intimidate you with their names and support base because you have equally a large support base and big men behind you. The entire Western North Region including our chiefs behind you.



You have made us proud of your qualification to take part in the Premier League and this is historic.

The pivotal role played by the management of Mensin Gold, Bibiani cannot be overlooked. We appreciate your immense contribution towards this success and I hope that you will extend the same as our proud team as they have progressed to play at the apex level.



To the supporters and the people of the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency, we can have our proud Bibiani Goldstars remained in the Premier League only when we support them fully by always filling the stadium. Those who are financially sound should not hesitate in making donations to the team.



During the critical match, I personally did not from a common fund donated Ghs 50,000 to motivate the players in particular and indeed the players did score and that went a long way to make their chances of qualification brighter. We know the economic gains that football brings and therefore we should support the team to remain at the Premier Level. Football unite people and this is exactly what we have started experiencing.



I will also use this opportunity to plead with the Overlord of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, and the President of the National House of Chiefs to use his influence for the AstroTurf Park to be redirected to Bibiani since that will serve its intended purpose better. I have raised this issue at the Mines and Energy Committee Meeting already when GNPC appeared before us and I am very optimistic that with our Overlord influence, we shall prevail.



Once again Congratulations to the Players, the Coach, the Management of Bibiani Goldstars, and all the Supporters.



