Bibiani will become a welcoming venue for all football fans - CEO of Bibiani Gold Stars

Bibiani Gold Stars have qualified to the GPL

Source: Alex Anyankwaa, contributor

The Chief Executive Officer of Bibiani Gold Stars, Kwasi Adu has said that their home grounds which is the Dun’s Park in Bibiani will be a hospitable place for all football loving fans in the country.

Kwasi Adu speaking to Adam Adjei on Dwidwamu Sports Night said that the narrative of the Dun's Park being a hostile ground has changed and become a friendly destination for visiting clubs.



“Hooliganism is something every stakeholder of the game has expressed serious disapproval of and for that all the communities in Bibiani are much aware of our campaign against cruel acts which have taken away the shine and beauty of our game and for that matter I don’t expect any of our fans to engage in such malicious act”.



“In fact as a football club we will not condone such vicious act here in Bibiani because we want Dun’s Park to be a welcoming venue for every football fan.

"In the just ended season, we witnessed various degrees of violence in Division one and as the knowledge of the beautiful game keeps growing, one would have thought the throwing of missiles at match officials and beating them up had nothing to do with football. However, this is sadly the case at some stadia which somewhat provides a conducive atmosphere for such ferocious activities".



Bibiani Gold Stars secured promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the first time in their history attaining 65 points from the National Division One League Zone Two.