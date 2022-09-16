Big blow for Ghana as Spain names Nico Williams in squad for September friendly matches

Winger, Nico Williams

Ghana have been dealt a big blow as the Spanish national team have handed Nico Williams his first call-up for their September friendly matches against Switzerland and Portugal.

The brother of Inaki Williams was one of the players the Ghana Football Association was bent on convincing to play for Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.



The 20-year-old highly-rated forward had previously played for Spain's youth side but his chances of making it to the senior national team was up in the air.



Nico Williams is one of three debutantes named in coach Luis Enrique’s squad for the two matches.



However, the coach did not give call-ups to former captain, Sergio Ramos and Barcelona’s Ansu Fati in his latest squad.



Nico Williams in an interview with TV3 when he visited Ghana disclosed that he was focused on his club career at Athletico Bilbao and will make a decision on his international career at the right time.



His brother, Inaki Williams announced his decision to play for the Black Stars in August after finalizing his nationality switch.

???? ¡Qué ganas teníamos de decir esto!: @LUISENRIQUE21 da a conocer la lista con los 2️⃣5️⃣ jugadores que disputarán los duelos de #NationsLeague contra Suiza y Portugal.



???????????? ¡Míster, con este equipo seguro que nos va sobre ruedas!#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/Z6S0t1z2sW — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) September 16, 2022

JN/KPE