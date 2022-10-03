Big blow to Ghana ahead of World Cup as Baba Rahman is ruled out with one-month injury

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahma

Black Stars defender, Abdul Baba Rahman, has been ruled out for a month after sustaining an injury ahead of Reading FC's game against Huddersfield on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The former Chelsea defender who featured in Ghana's friendly game against Brazil in September 2022 suffered in training before the weekend's game in the English Championship season.



Baba Rahman did not make the matchday squad because of the hamstring injury he sustained which is set to rule him out for the month.

“I don’t know. It’s been a bad couple of days for us. We lost Baba on Thursday and he's out for a month," Reading manager Paul Ince said after the game against Huddersfield Town.



The injury cast doubts on his chances to make the World Cup squad as he will need time to adjust after returning from the injury.