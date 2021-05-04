Bill Gates net worth: Wetin dey happen to billionaires money after divorce?

Di Gates get three children togeda: Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18

Since Bill Gates and im wife Melinda announce say dem go divorce, tok-tok don full everywia about wetin go happen di billions wey di Microsoft co-founder worth.

Di concern na say after di divorce don complete, di $146 wey Bill worth go reduce as Melinda fit collect share of di wealth as settlement.



But e go hard to know wetin go happen because informate of how dem wan split dia wealth never comot, although some US tori pipo claim to don torchlight di documents for 'separation' inside one US court.



Finance company Bloomberg comot Bill Gates as number 4 richest pesin for di world, after tori of di divorce comot, but small time after dem put am back.



Such na di implication wey many believe say di divorce fit get ontop di Bill Gates net worth.



When world richest man Bezos divorce...

For 2019, as part of di settlement wey Amazon oga Jeff Bezos get wit im wife, MacKenzie Bezos collect shares wey worth $38 billion.



Dis one drop di value of Jeff wealth to about $118bn but e no drop from im position as world richest.



Since den, di technology industry oga don increase im wealth to $197bn.



Dan Price, anoda technology company oga, wey become famous after im begin collect small salary so as for im workers to collect more money, torchlight di quick way wey billionaires take dey money.



E suggest say if Bill give Melinda di same percentage of im money wey Jezz give im wife, di Microsoft co-founder wealth go go down to $98bn - di same amount e worth wen di pandemic begin just one year ago.

"Dis go give you idea of how quick-quick rich pipo dey make money," di Gravity Payments founder, Price tok.



Wetin go happun to Bill and Melinda Gates fortune?



State of Washington - wia di Gates dey based - na one of di few states for America wey still dey use di 'community property' law.



Dis na law wey assume say all property and income wey couples get after marriage belong to di two pipo and so if dem divorce, dem suppose share everything equal-equal.



Judge fit rule say e go apply to Bill and Melinda as na King County Superior Court for Seattle, Washington, di couple submit dia case.

All dis fit no matter because Oga Bill and Melinda don already promise to give away 95% of dia wealth to charity, of which Africa stand to benefit.



Dia organisation Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation na im dey in charge of di charity.



How Bill and Melinda take meet



Di former couple bin meet for Microsoft for 1987 afta Melinda begin work dia as product manager.



E no tey before di two begin dey close and sit togeda during company events. According to Melinda, e reach months before Bill officially ask her out.

Di two marry for Hawaii for 1994, seven years afta dem first meet. Dat time Bill be 38 years old; e take 9 years senior im wife.



Di Gates get three children togeda: Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18.



