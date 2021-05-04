Bill and Melinda Gates don divorce afta 27 years of marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates tok say dem dey divorce afta 27 years of marriage

Bill and Melinda Gates tok say dem dey divorce afta 27 years of marriage, as dem say "we no longer believe say we fit grow togeda as couple".

"Afta we tink wella and plenti work wey we put for on our relationship, we don take decision to end our marriage," na so dem write for Twitter.



Two of dem meet for di late 1980s wen Melinda join Bill Microsoft company.



Dem get three children.



And two of dem dey run di Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"Over di last 27 years, we don raise three incredible children and build foundation wey dey work all over di world to help all pipo get healthy, productive lives," na so di statement kontinu.



"We kontinu to share belief for dat mission and go kontinu our work togeda for di foundation, but we no longer believe say we fit grow togeda as couple for di next phase of our lives.



"We dey ask for space and privacy for our family as we start to navigate dis new life."



