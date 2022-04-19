Bismark Boateng amongst best playmakers in Romania’s top-flight league

Bismark Boateng

This is according to the CIES Football Observatory Weekly Post that relies on data produced by InStat to unveil the best performing outfield players in 32 European leagues.

In the latest update from CIES, footballers in the 32 European leagues are classified into fifteen technical profiles and ranked according to their performance level.



From the data, Ghana’s Bismark Boateng has emerged as the ‘Filter man playmaker’ in the Romanian top-flight league.



This season, the CFR Cluj midfield anchor has been in outstanding form after making 27 appearances for the team.

He remains a key player for his team as the side pushes to finish the ongoing 2021/22 Romanian Liga 1 as champions.



