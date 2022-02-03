Bismark Odoi : All you need to know about Callum Hudson-Odoi's father

Douglas Tagoe and Bismark Odoi, the two lads looking at the camera beneath the cup

The Ghana Football Association is looking to convince Chelsea star, Callum Hudson Odoi to switch allegiance and play for Ghana.

Callum is of a Ghanaian descent, born to a Ghanaian father Bismark Odoi, a former player of Hearts of Oak.



His dad had a career path that begun in Ghana before concluding it in England where Callum was born.



Here is all you need to know about Bismark Odoi's playing career



His time at Hearts of Oak



Born in Kokomlemle, a town in the Accra Metropolitan District, Bismark started his Hearts of Oak career in 1975 joining the rainbow club at age 17.



His close friend at Hearts of Oak, Douglas Tagoe, told mirror.co.uk about their early careers with the 21 times Ghana Premier League champions.

“I was 17 and Bismark was the same age as me. We played together – he played number 10 and I played number 11.



“When we started playing, the money was not good. We earned about about 50 Ghana in today’s money.”



Douglas who is now a chief in Accra recounted on the momentous day he and his friend had during their time at Hearts of Oak.



He narrated that the greatest match they had together was when they both scored to give Hearts of Oak a win against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko in 1978.



“We played against Kumasi in a famous game – Bismark scored the first goal, and I scored the second. It was a great match. It’s one of the biggest rivalries in Ghana.



The said match ended 2-1 in Kumasi. Bismark gave Hearts the lead with Douglas scoring the winner for nine men Hearts of Oak.

“Hearts of Oak was one of the greatest teams in Ghana, maybe in Africa. We played in African championships," Douglas added.



Bismark spent five years at Heart of Oak, helping the Phobians to finish second twice in the African Cup of Chamions Clubs(CAF Champions League).



Douglas revealed that the attacking midfielder was keen to pursuing a career in Europe and making name for himself. A dream that is bestowed on his son(Hudson Odoi).



“He wanted to make a career for himself in Europe – now it is his children who are making it.”



“Despite leaving in the early 1980s, everyone still knows Bismark. He was a fantastic footballer, very talented.



“Everyone is so happy Callum is doing well.”

He further explained that the desire to seek greener pasture influenced the talented midfielder's eagerness to move and stay in Europe.



“Bismark had the biggest talent when we were young. Unfortunately when he left he decided he would stay in Europe.



“He didn’t have the money and had to find his way on another level in life, he married and had children. But he’d already made his mark.”



Douglas lastly, talked about first words to Callum Hudson Odoi when he visited the Odoi family around 12 years ago.



“I saw Callum when I was in the UK. He was very young but he had talent. Bismark spoke about how good a footballer he was."



“I said to Callum, ‘Look, your father was a great player. You must take the opportunity to make yourself a star’.”

Private life



Bismark Odoi is married to Ghanaian lady and has three boys, Bradley Bradley Hudson-Odoi(former Woking F.C. player), Callum and an unknown younger one.