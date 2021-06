Cryptocurrency use dey grow across some parts of di world

El Salvador don become di first kontri in di world wey go officially legalise Bitcoin as currency.

Di president say di goment don make history and e go dey easy for El-Salvador citizens wey dey abroad to send money home.



Di kontri President Nayib Bukele also tok say di Bitcoin go help include im citizens for official finance sake of 70% no get bank account.