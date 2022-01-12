Bizarre reactions as referee ends Tunisia vs Mali match before 90th minute

Tunisian officials protesting the decision by the referee

Bizarre scenes were witnessed in the Group F match between Tunisia and Mali after the referee ended the game prematurely on two occassions.

In a very strange turn of events, Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe signalled for the end of the game on 89 minutes, 47 seconds.



Prior to that, referee Sikazwe whistled for the game to come to a close on the 85th minute. He however resumed play after protest from the bench of the Tunisians.



The resumption of the game saw Tunisia win a penalty only for skipper Khaziri to miss the opportunity. His drive was saved by the Malian goalie.



The decision by the referee infuriated the Tunisian bench who stormed the pitch to protest the decision.



Their protests were however not heeded by referee Sikazwe who maintained that he made the right call.

The abrupt end of the game means that Mali who had scored a goal then walked home with the three maximum points.



In the event that the game is restarted, it will be played from the 89 minute and possibly injury time.



TWI NEWS



CAF officials however intervened and ordered a restart of the game from the minute it was stopped.



The Tunisians however failed to show up and after five minutes, Mali were declared winners.