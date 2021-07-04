Black Bombers hold first training in Inawashiro ahead of 2020 Olympic Games

Ghana's national boxing team, the Black Bombers

Source: GNA

The national boxing team, the Black Bombers have held their first training at their camping base in Inawashiro, Japan, ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games.

The team made up of Shakul Samed, Samuel Takyi and Suleiman Tetteh look hearty and energetic after their shake-up.



Head Coach of the team, Ofori Asare said the first day was just to warm up after it rained and that they would begin full-scale serious training from Sunday, July 4.



He expressed satisfaction with the weather condition and the facilities for training, as well as the support services.

He said he boxers were hungry for success and called on Ghanaians to pray for them to succeed.



Chef de Mission for Team Ghana, Mr. Michael Aggrey said he was happy with the discipline shown by everyone in the Inawashiro camp as every member of the delegation tested negative in the daily coronavirus tests.



“I am very excited like everyone and we pray that Team Ghana would prepare well in this facility to compete well and excel,,” he said.