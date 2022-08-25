Black Galaxies arrive from Austria trip to prepare for CHAN qualifier against Nigeria

Some Black Galaxies players

Ghana's Black Galaxies have arrived home on time ahead of the 2023 CHAN qualifier against Nigeria on Sunday.

The home-based national team were in Austria for a four-nation tournament.



Coach Annor Walker and his team faced World Cup host Qatar in the tournament which they lost 2-1.



The Black Galaxies played only one game in the tournament as their first game was canceled due to the team's late arrival.



The team has arrived in the country and are expected to move straight to camp to prepare for the first leg encounter against their regional rivals.

The Galaxies will hold recovery training in Cape Coast Thursday evening as they build up to the match at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday, August 28, 2022.



Coach Annor Walker is aiming to end Ghana’s CHAN drought having missed out on the last three editions in Rwanda, Morocco and Cameroon.



The next edition is slated for Algeria from Sunday, January 8 to Tuesday, January 31, 2023.



The Ghana vs. Nigeria clash is scheduled for 16:00 kick-off on Sunday, August 28, 2022.