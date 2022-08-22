0
Black Galaxies arrive in Austria for week-long training camp

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Black Galaxies of Ghana have arrived in Austria where they are scheduled to camp for one week before returning home.

The team has travelled to the European country for the week-long training to prepare for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) final round qualifiers against Nigeria

During the team’s stay in Austria, the Black Galaxies will play against World Cup host Qatar on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 - a match that would give the team the right test for the 1st leg against Nigeria in Cape Coast.

“We are happy in Austria, the boys are calm and the environment is very good for us to camp ahead of such an important match’’ Coach Annor Walker told ghanafa.org.

The gaffer added, ‘’We will play the main team of Qatar on Tuesday and we strongly believe that it will be a good test for the team. My players will learn a lot from that test match and it will put us in a good position for the task ahead.”

The Black Galaxies will return to Ghana on Thursday to wrap up preparations for the first leg of the CHAN qualifier against Nigeria.

That match will be staged at the Cape Coast Stadium.

