Black Galaxies can win 2022 CHAN with determination – Fatau Dauda

Fatau Dauda

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda believes Ghana’s home-based national team, the Black Galaxies, can win the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) if they are determined to do it.

After three previous attempts, Ghana is yet to win the CHAN and will be looking to annex its first title in Algeria.



Annor Walker’s side will kick off their campaign on Sunday, December 15 against Madagascar and will be looking to ride on their impressive pre-tournament form.



Ahead of the start of the tournament on Friday, Fatau Dauda, a member of Ghana’s 2009 squad that finished second, believes it is possible for Ghana to win its first title.



“It's possible if the boys can come together, believe in themselves, listen to the coaches’ instructions because football is now tactics; you listen to what your coaches will teach you to go and play on the field,” he told Joy Sports.

“Definitely they will have some information from the teams they are playing, definitely they have video analyst; they will analyse some teams they are playing against.



“So, if they are determined, they can; I mean win it because they've been in the finals before.”



Ghana, who also finished second in 2016, will wrap up its preparations for the 2022 CHAN with a friendly against Mozambique on Tuesday before moving to its base in Constantine.



