Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako reacts after 3-0 win over Benin in CHAN Qualifier

Gladson Awako

Black Galaxies coach captain Gladson Awako has reacted to the side’s emphatic win over Benin in the Championship for African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.

Ghana produced a convincing performance to beat Benin 3-0 in Cape Coast on Sunday in the 2023 CHAN penultimate qualifying round first leg.



Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh shot Ghana into the lead in the first half after scoring from the spot.



Ghana doubled their advantage four minutes into the second with central defender Mohammed Alhassan getting on the scoresheet following a corner kick.

The Black Galaxies increased the tally with a sumptuous strike by captain Gladson Awako as his curled shot from inside the box beat goalkeeper Serge Obassa after an incisive pass from Umar Bashiru.



At the post match conference, Awako eulogized his teammates for the outstanding performance in the game.



“I will say it’s a good team work and we really work hard for this game. You all can see we did our beat, tried to fight and fight until we got the goals. So I will say it was a very good work from the team. I know it’s not done yet and we will prepare and go for the second leg” he said.