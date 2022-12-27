0
Black Galaxies captain Gladson Awako wants to repay Hearts of Oak’s support

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Gladson Awako says he wants to repay the club for the unflinching support given to him since his arrival.

Gladson Awako extended his stay at the club after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

The former TP Mezembe star helped the Phobians to FA Cup success last season and has been named permanent captain of the club.

“I am very committed to this club because it has helped me a lot and the only way I can reciprocate the gesture was to give my all in every situation so we can continue to make this great team proud, well-projected, and achieve greater laurels,” he said.

Gladson Awako is currently with the Black Galaxies team preparing ahead of the 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

The FIFA U20 World Cup winner has also been named captain of the home-based national team.

