Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker calls for fair officiating ahead of Nigeria clash

Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker

Ghana’s Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker has called for fair officiating ahead of their clash against Nigeria in the Championship for African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.

The local Black Stars team progressed to the final round of qualifiers after defeating Benin 4-0 on aggregate in the preliminary round.



The Black Galaxies have failed to qualify in the last three editions and are hoping to make it to the competition to be staged in Algeria next year.



Ghana will play host to Nigeria in the first leg at the Cape Coast stadium on August 28 before the return fixture on September 3 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

In an interview, Annor Walker expressed his outfit will edge pass their Nigerian opponent if fair officiating prevails.



“We didn’t get a fair officiating against Benin but we were able to progress. I believe Ghana will defeat Nigeria if fair officiating prevails this time around”



“The Nigerians should not think about a revenge against Ghana because we eliminated them from the World Cup play-off. If they want to revenge, then it not under my watch” he said.