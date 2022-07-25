Black Galaxies coach Annor Walker happy with 3-0 win over Benin

Coach of Ghana's Black Galaxies, Annor Walker

Coach of Ghana's Black Galaxies, Annor Walker expressed his happiness on his side's 3-0 win over Benin in the 2023 Championship of African Nations qualifiers.



The Black Galaxies of Ghana defeated Benin by 3-0 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday, July 25 in the 2023 CHAN qualifiers scheduled to be staged in Algeria.



Speaking after the game, coach Annor Walker disclosed that he would have been happier if the Black Galaxies had won by four goals.



“I’m more than a happy man today because it is a match that I was determined to win and win well as I have won with three goals. Even if I got four, I would be happy but what God has given me is the three and I have accepted it,” the Great Olympics coach told the media.

Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the first goal in the 25th minute via a penalty.



A cross from Asante Kotoko’s Imoro Ibrahim found Hearts of Oak’s Mohammed Alhassan to head home the second goal in the game.



Captain Gladson Awako later sealed it off with a brilliant goal from the box to the surprise of Benin’s goalkeeper.



The Black Galaxies will take on Benin in the second leg in a week's time as they look forward to progressing to the next round in the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.



