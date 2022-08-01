0
Black Galaxies coach announces plans to work with Narteh Ogum to plot Nigeria's downfall

Mon, 1 Aug 2022

Black Galaxies head coach, Annor Walker has revealed how his team will prepare against Nigeria in the upcoming double header games in the 2022 CHAN qualifiers.

The Black Galaxies reached the final phase of the 2022 CHAN qualifiers after beating Benin 4-0 and will have to beat Nigeria to book their qualifications for the tournament.

With a chance to qualify for the tournament after 8 years, Annor Walker has revealed that he and his assistant coaches Prosper Narteh Ogum and Kobby Mensah will critically analyze the Nigerians and form a plan on how to beat them.

“We have finished with Benin and left with Nigeria. We’ll prepare but I will need their last game from the FA, I will watch with my assistants, we study how they play and draw a strategy to match them”

The Black Galaxies' last appearance in the CHAN tournament was in 2014 when Ghana picked up the silver medal after losing 4-3 on penalties to South Africa.

