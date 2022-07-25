Black Galaxies goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad delighted with huge win over Benin

Black Galaxies goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim

Ibrahim Danlad is elated after helping the Black Galaxies of Ghana thrash Benin 3-0 in the penultimate round of the Championship of Africans Nations 1st leg qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.

Danlad lasted the entire duration of the game, putting an impressive display between the post.



Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh opened the scoring for Ghana in the 25th minute before his club teammate Mohammed Alhassan doubled their advantage four minutes.



Alhassan smashed a rebound into the bottom right corner after the visitors failed to deal with a corner kick.



Benin goalkeeper Serge Obassa made a great save to deny Ghana a third goal as Osei-Wusu’s effort from close range was parried away for a corner kick.

After the recess, Ghana captain Gladson Awako put the icing on the cake after he curled a lovely ball into the roof of the net for the third goal of the day.



The Black Galaxies kept a larger part of the ball to confuse their opponents as Annor Walkers’ men held on to win the 1st leg 3-0 in Ghana.



The 2nd leg of the fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Porto-Novo.



