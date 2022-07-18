0
Black Galaxies in Cape Coast ahead of CHAN qualifiers

Mon, 18 Jul 2022

Coach, Annor Walker has named a twenty-five (25) man squad for camping in the Central Region, as the Black Galaxies intensify preparation for the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

The team arrived in Cape Coast on Friday, July 15, 2022, for the match against Benin.

The team held their first training at the Robert Mensah at 4:00pm on Friday and played a friendly against Kenpong Academy on Sunday which they won 2-1.

Find out who made the Squad below:

2022 Delegates Conference: Know the new national executives of NPP
