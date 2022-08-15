Black Galaxies set to resume camping ahead of game against Nigeria

The Black Galaxies

The Black Galaxies of Ghana will resume camping in the coming days ahead of their game against Nigeria.

Ghana's Black Galaxies will play Nigeria in the last round of 2023 CHAN qualifications between August 26-28, 2022.



To advance to the next round, the home-based national team defeated Benin in the preliminary round.

Ghana beat Benin 3-0 in the first leg at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before winning 1-0 in the second game at Port Novo.



Daniel Afriyie Barnie of Hearts of Oak was the standout performer in both matches, scoring two goals to assist the Black Galaxies get closer to qualifying for the CHAN competition.