Black Galaxies to face Kenpong Football Academy in friendly ahead of CHAN qualifiers

Black Galaxies will take on Kenpong Football Academy in a friendly game as part of preparations ahead of Africa Nations Championship qualifiers.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:00pm at the Accra Sports stadium.



Coach Annor Walker's side thrashed second Division side, Accra Five Stars FC 3-0 in a friendly match at the same venue last Saturday.



The team has been camping at the Ghana Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram for weeks now ahead of the crucial 2023 CHAN qualifying match against Benin later this Month.

Black Galaxies will host the West African country in the first leg encounter on the weekend of July 22-24 with the return fixture slated for the weekend of July 29-31, 2022.



Ghana has failed to qualify for CHAN tournament in the last three editions and will hope to make another appearance this time around.