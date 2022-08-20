Black Galaxies to face World Cup hosts Qatar on Sunday in Austria mini tournament

Black Galaxies

Ghana's Black Galaxies will play Qatar in the first game of the four-nation invitational tournament in Austria on Sunday.

The CHAN team was supposed to face Jamaica in the first game on Friday but it had to be cancelled due to Ghana's late arrival.



Organizers of the tournament proposed for the game to be rescheduled and played on Sunday, August 22, 2022, but has been rejected by the Jamaican head coach.



The Black Galaxies were unable to secure visas on time ahead of the trip and left Ghana on Friday night for Austria.

According to the Jamaica coach, the decision not to play Ghana will help his team to acclimatize to the weather in Austria.



The Black Galaxies will arrive on Saturday and play their first game against Qatar on Sunday.



This mini-tournament will serve as preparations for the team ahead of the CHAN qualifier playoff against Nigeria.