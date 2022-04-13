0
Menu
Sports

Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu names squad for Guinea trip

Black Maidens G 610x400 Ghana reached the third round after thumping Senegal 4-0

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Coach of Ghana's female U17 team, the Black Maidens, Baba Nuhu has named a strong 22-woman squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Guinea.

The Black Maidens travel to Conakry for the first leg on April 16, 2022 before welcoming their West African rivals a fortnight later.

The winner of the two-legged game will progress to the final stage of the qualifiers.

Ghana reached the third round after thumping Senegal 4-0.

Below is the full squad for the Guinea trip:

Goalkeepers: Deborah Brown - Ampem Darkoa Ladies Ahamadu Amina - FC Savannah Najat Salam - Tamale Super ladies

Defenders: Zuleiha Fuseini - Pearlpia Ladies Rose Boakyewaa - Dreamz Ladies Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies Deborah Annoh - LadyStrikers Takia Zakaria - PearlPia Ladies Magdalene Awuni - Bolga All Stars Faiza Seidu - Northern Ladies Adjeley Kpobi - Kotoku Rush Ladies

Midfielders: Success Ameyaa - Hasaacas Ladies Asana Alhassan - PearlPia Ladies Nancy Amoh - Supreme Ladies Stella Nyamekye - Dreamz Ladies

Wingers: Georgina Ayisha Aoyem - PearlPia Ladies Karima Abdulai - FC Savannah Constance S. Agyemang - Berry Ladies Rasheeda Shahadu - Pearlpia Ladies

Attackers: Mary Amponsah - Ampem Darkoa Mariam Maltiti Iddi - PearlPia Ladies Dejean Kubura - Tamale Super Ladies

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Otto Addo or Chris Hughton: Who becomes the next Black Stars coach
Why Kwadwo Asamoah is trending on social media
Goal against England is my favourite - Asamoah Gyan
Ghana in Pot 1 of 2023 AFCON qualifiers
I never worked at Kingdom Books – Isaac Adongo rebuffs claims
Don't deny Assin North an MP – Tsatsu Tsikata tells SC ahead of ruling
NPP lawyer questions Manasseh and Prof. Azar
Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties
Sulley Ali Muntari sued for €97,320 - Report
Police react to viral video of sword-wielding Lebanese