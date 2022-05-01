Black Maidens dispatch off Guinea, set stage for Morocco show down

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier

Ghana’s Black Maidens are into the final round of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier after a 7:0 triumph over Guinea at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Maidens started on a good paddle after Nancy Amoah’s corner on the 12th minute landed on the blind side of the goal keeper Maimouna Coumbassa to put the host in the lead.



Captain Georgina Aoyem came in strongly with a huge slice of luck as she scuffed an effort home through a long kick on the 18th minute to make it 2-0.



Midfielder, Nancy Amoh got a brace on the 29th minute with a goal similar to her first, from the corner line into the goalpost, making it 3:0 before recess.



The second half saw coach Baba Nuhu effecting a double substitution where Constance S. Agyemang replaced Rasheeda Shahadu while Dejean Kubura also came on for Mariam Maltiti Iddi.



The Black Maidens went into the break with that 3-0 lead and after the recess, they made it 4-0 in the 49th minute.



Success Ameyaa on the 49th minute gifted Dejean Kubura a well tailored pass and she dribbled goalkeeper Coumbassa to tap home the fourth.

The Black Maidens continued dictating the pace and striker, Mary Amponsah’s effort upfront was crowned with a sumptuous goal on the 53rd minute to make it 5-0.



The 70th minute saw substitute Constance Serwaa Agyemang latching on to a pass from Success Ameyaa before placing an effort away from goalkeeper Coumbassa into the top-right corner to make it 6:0.



Constance Serwaa Agyemang did not relent on her effort and grabbed a brace on the 81st minute through a well converted free kick to end the game with. 7:0 score line.



The win propels the Black Maidens into the final round on a 10:1 aggregate and sets the stage for a final round show down with Morocco over two legs affair.



Winner of this final round books a place in India 2022.