Black Maidens ease past Senegal to next stage of U-17 WC qualifier

Black Maidens beat Senegal to qualify

The Black Maidens of Ghana made light work of their Senegalese counterparts on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium to progress to the next stage 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup qualifier.

Despite finishing the game a woman less, Ghana were dominant but could not score in the first half as the Senegalese sat very deep in their own half.



All three goals came up in the second half with the opener coming from captain Georgian Ayisha Aoyem went on a mazy run to make it 1-0 four minutes after recess.



Princess Owusu doubled the scores in the 58th minute but later got sent off for a vicious tackle on Tida Ndeye.

Abdulai Karima added the thirdgoal after curling into the top corner from range to make it 3-0.



The Black Maidens will face the winner of Liberia or Guinea in the penultimate qualifying round.



India will host the seventh edition of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup finals from 11-30 October 2022.