Black Maidens will eliminate Morocco - Nana Oduro Sarfo

Black Maidens

Management Committee Chairman of the Black Maidens team, Nana Oduro Sarfo, is confident they will beat Morocco to qualify for the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Ghana eliminated Guinea to set up a clash with Morocco in the final round of the qualifiers to be played at the Cape Coast Sports later this month.



The Black Maidens will host the Moroccans in the first leg on May 22, 2022, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before traveling to Rabat for the second leg.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports, Oduro Sarfo indicated the team is prepared and will qualify ahead of Morocco.



“We are not afraid of Morocco, the last time we met in a friendly we beat them here 2-0. There hasn’t been any instance Morocco has beaten us at this level, there can be a first time but not with the current team we have”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware.



“The Moroccans come here to learn women’s football here. You see how they struggled to beat Benin which is a football nation but defeated Niger 11-0 on aggregate.

“We will win the game here so when we go there it will be a mere formality," he added.



India will host the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup which will be staged in the month of October this year.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







