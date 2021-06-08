Black Meteors concede 10 goals in two games against Japan

Meteors were humiliated 10-0 by Japan

• Japan defeated Ghana in two games ahead of the Olympic Games

• The Black Meteors conceded ten goals in the two games



• The team will play South Korea on June 12



Six on Saturday, four on Monday, that’s the summary of the Black Meteors’ two friendly matches against Japan’s Under-23 team.



On Saturday, Real Madrid youngster Takefusa Kubo led the charge as Japan made swept aside Ghana with a 6 - 0 thumping.



In the post match interview, assistant coach of the Meteors blamed the defeat on poor preparation and promised a better performance today, June 8, 2021.

‘’They took advantage of the lapses on our side and they punished us as a result of that. "But now we have also come back to do post match analysis, we have picked all the weaknesses from our side and the strength from their side so now we are putting the pieces together to play them in our next game which I think will yield very good results,” Basigi said.



The second leg of the fixture however ended 4 - 0 in favour of Japanese.



The result means that within 72 hours, the Japanese Olympic team has whipped Ghana’s by 10 - 0.



The game forms part of Japan’s preparation for the 2020 Olympic Games which they will be hosting next month.



Ghana’s tour of Asia continues with the Black Meteors set to play South Korea on June 12 and June 15.